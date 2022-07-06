Cubs Prospect Kevin Alcantara Named to MLB's Top-100 Prospect List

Alcantara named to MLB's top-100 prospect list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs added plenty of young talent to their farm system via a flurry of trades over the last 18 months. A big name from one of those trades recently received major recognition.

Now, they're continuing to show it, landing four prospects on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list. Kevin Alcantara newly joined the list, ranked as the 99th best prospect in the minors.

Alongside Alcantara on the list is Brennen Davis (30th), Cristian Hernandez (69th) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (80th).

Said of Alcantara: "It's so easy to dream on Alcantara, who's 6-foot-6, extremely athletic for his size and might have close to plus tools across the board once he's stronger and fully developed. With his bat speed, projectable strength and the leverage in his long frame, he creates well-above-average raw power and exit velocities."

The 19-year old prospect was acquired along with Alexander Vizcaino from the Anthony Rizzo trade last summer.

Through 68 games with the Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Alcantara has stuffed the stat sheets. He is slashing .269/.361/.477 from the plate to go with 10 home runs 52 RBIs and 50 runs.

He's also excellent in the field, defending 98.5 percent of balls headed his way in center field through 271 innings this season. Alcantara is said to have a strong arm and sneaky athleticism at 6-foot-6.

