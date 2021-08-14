Cubs Pitcher Adbert Alzolay Lands on 10-Day Injured List With Hamstring Strain

The Chicago Cubs have yet another injury to deal with, as right-handed starting pitcher Adbert Alzolay has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.

Alzolay, who has a 4-13 record with a 5.16 ERA in 21 starts this season, suffered the injury to his left hamstring in the second inning of Friday’s loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs recalled right-handed pitcher Trevor Megill from Triple-A Iowa to replace Alzolay on the 26-man roster. Megill has made 12 relief appearances with the Cubs this season, with 13 runs allowed in 8.2 innings of work.

Alzolay is the latest Cubs player to land on the injured list in recent days. Catcher Willson Contreras is out of action after suffering a knee injury, infielder Nico Hoerner is out of commission with an oblique injury, and outfielder Jason Heyward is dealing with inflammation in his right index finger.

The Cubs are currently on a nine-game losing streak, giving up a total of 41 runs in their last three games. Seven of those losses came at Wrigley Field, with the Cubs posting an 0-7 record for their worst home stand in nearly 80 years.

The Cubs are 1-11 in the month of August, and have the third-worst run differential in the National League at minus-82.

Zach Davies will take the hill for the Cubs on Saturday for the second game of a three-game set against the Marlins. First pitch is set for 5:10 p.m.