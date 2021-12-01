Cubs' Marcus Stroman ‘Excited' to Pitch at Wrigley Field

Stroman 'excited' to pitch at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Marcus Stroman broke Cubs Twitter Wednesday night, announcing he's headed to the North Side in a huge free agent splash for Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins.

Stroman, one of the top starting pitchers on this offseason's market, broke the news in a short but sweet fashion, sending out a message on his Twitter account.

"CHICAGO!" Stroman's tweet reads.

Stroman, who's coming off an impressive season with the Mets, bolsters the top of the Cubs rotation alongside Kyle Hendricks and fellow offseason addition Wade Miley. Fans expressed their excitement for the addition on Twitter, and Stroman expressed his own excitement as he heads to Chicago.

"Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities," he tweeted. "Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work!"

Stroman is entering his eighth big-league season and with Hendricks and Miley gives the Cubs three veterans to anchor their starting staff.

However, one ballpark has alluded him through 173 career starts: Wrigley Field.

"Wrigley Field is the only big league stadium I haven’t pitched at in my career," Stroman wrote in another tweet. "Crazy. Can’t wait to call it home!"

