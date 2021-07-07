Chicago Baseball

Kris Bryant

Cubs' Kris Bryant Exits Vs. Phillies With Hamstring Tightness

By Tim Stebbins

Bryant exits vs. Phillies with hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Bryant was 0-for-2 before exiting, scoring one of the Cubs' five early runs.

Chicago Baseball

Jake Arrieta 5 hours ago

Struggling Cubs Pitcher Jake Arrieta Placed on Injured List With Hamstring Ailment

Yasmani Grandal 9 hours ago

White Sox' Yasmani Grandal Has Surgery on Torn Tendon in Knee

Patrick Wisdom replaced Bryant at third in the top of the fourth inning. The Cubs experienced a brief scare when an up-and-in pitch from Zach Wheeler nearly hit Wisdom.

It deflected off the knob of Wisdom's bat for a foul ball.

Hours before Bryant left the game, Javy Báez was scratched from the starting lineup with a sprained right thumb.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Kris BryantChicago CubsPhiladelphia Phillies
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us