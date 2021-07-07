Cubs' Kris Bryant Exits Vs. Phillies With Hamstring Tightness

Bryant exits vs. Phillies with hamstring tightness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness.
Bryant was 0-for-2 before exiting, scoring one of the Cubs' five early runs.
Patrick Wisdom replaced Bryant at third in the top of the fourth inning. The Cubs experienced a brief scare when an up-and-in pitch from Zach Wheeler nearly hit Wisdom.
It deflected off the knob of Wisdom's bat for a foul ball.
Hours before Bryant left the game, Javy Báez was scratched from the starting lineup with a sprained right thumb.
