Cubs’ Ian Happ Looks Forward to Spring Training, 2020 Season

While Cubs position players don't have to officially report to to spring training until Feb. 16, outfielder Ian Happ decided to make the trek to Mesa, Arizona, early.

After playing in 142 games in 2018, Happ was sent to Triple-A to start the 2019 season. Happ hopes to use his experience to bring a different perspective to the desert in 2020.

"It gave me an opportunity to have at bats, gave me an opportunity to work," he said. "I was able to figure some things out and bring it back to the big leagues which was the most important part."

Late last July, the former first round pick rejoined the Cubs and spent the final two months of the season on the roster. He even hit .311 in September, giving him a big boost in confidence.

"I had a really strong finish, so to be able to carry that through the off season and into camp is big for me," Happ added. "I think it's just trusting in your ability, having that confidence to not second guess yourself, believe in what you can do and see how far that can take you."

Whether in the infield or outfield or at the top of the bottom of the lineup, Happ said he hopes to be a fixture on the team this season.

"All I want to do is be an asset to this team, and help in any way that I can," he said. "That's kind of been my goal throughout my entire career is be as versatile and as helpful as I can be."