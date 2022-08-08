Cubs Acquire Franmil Reyes, Former Cleveland Slugger, Via Waivers

Cubs acquire former Cleveland slugger Franmil Reyes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Franmil Reyes went from 30 home runs in 115 games last year to designated for assignment by Cleveland a few days ago to the Cubs via waiver claim on Monday.

The move represents a roughly $1.5 million (for now) flyer on a 27-year-old slugger with a .478 career slugging percentage and two 30-homer seasons in the last two full MLB seasons, who has slumped miserably this year.

Reyes, a designated hitter and corner outfielder, was optioned to Triple-A last week after hitting just .213 with nine homers in 263 at-bats this season (104 strikeouts). Making $4.5 million this season with another year of arbitration eligibility, he was DFA'd soon after.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona told reporters at the time that the move allowed younger players to get the chance to play and would allow Reyes to catch on with another team via waivers.

"Franmil wasn't getting to the fastballs, and the breaking balls he hit were going for singles," Francona said. "There weren't many home runs. It was tough. It was difficult."

If Reyes, who had a career-high .846 OPS last year, isn't hitting for power he has little baseball value. When he does, he justifies the cleanup spot in the lineup he occupied for Cleveland entering this season.

