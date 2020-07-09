Chicago Cubs, White Sox Announce 2021 Schedules

Both the Chicago Cubs and the White Sox announced their tentative 2021 season schedules just days after announcing plans for the upcoming season.

The Cubs are set to open their season next spring in Chicago, playing the Pirates on April 1 at Wrigley Field. This marks the second year in a row the team is set to kick off its season at home.

Meanwhile, the White Sox will kick things off on the same day in Los Angeles, the first of a seven-game trip to the West Coast. It's the first time the team will start their season against the Angels since 1993.

The team's first home game is set for April 8 against Kansas City.

The two Chicago teams will face each other in next year's Crosstown Classic in August, with games slated for Aug. 6-8 at Wrigley Field and Aug. 27-29 at Guaranteed Rate Field. It will be the first time in the last seven seasons the teams will play six games in back-to-back years.

The teams are about to begin a shortened 2020 season, with 60 games beginning later this month.