Cardinals' Friday Game vs. White Sox Reportedly Postponed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The St. Louis Cardinals have gone more than two weeks without playing a baseball game, and it appears that they’ll have to wait at least one day longer to return to the diamond, according to reports.

Those reports, from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, among others, indicate that the Cardinals’ Friday game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed:

The #STLCards, providing all tests remain negative, are expected to resume their season Saturday with a doubleheader Saturday in Chicago against the #WhiteSox. They'll stay in Chicago for 6 days, playing Sunday vs. the White Sox before moving to Wrigley for a 3-G series vs. #Cubs — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 13, 2020

Friday Cards game looks like it will be postponed. Hear a STL coach tested positive. Saturday not ruled out yet. https://t.co/tJwjPDJQU4 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 13, 2020

While Heyman reported that the fate of Saturday’s game still remains up in the air, Nightengale sounded a more hopeful note, saying that so long as the Cardinals continue to test negative for coronavirus, they are expected to take on the White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Each game of that doubleheader will be seven innings, per special MLB rules for the 2020 season, and will allow the Cardinals to play for the first time in 17 days.

The Cardinals have been out of action ever since players tested positive for the virus while on a road trip to Milwaukee. During that time, at least nine players have tested positive for the virus, with another seven staff members also contracting the illness.

The Cardinals have had to postpone multiple series during the intervening weeks, including series against the Brewers, Tigers, Cubs and Pirates. The club was originally set to take on the White Sox in the “Field of Dreams” game Thursday, but that contest had been postponed after the Cardinals’ positive tests were first reported.

Now, the series between the two clubs is expected to begin Saturday, with the Cardinals playing three games in two days against the White Sox before moving across town for a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.