The warmest day of the week for the Chicago area will likely be the most intense, forecasters predict.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, temperatures could reach into the 70s by Wednesday, but with the warm weather comes the threat of severe storms.

Things are set to start off mild this week with highs in the mid 50s and low 60s Monday, rising into the mid 60s and possibly even the low 70s for some on Tuesday.

The White Sox are set to begin their home opener at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, with temperatures sitting in the 60s for the start, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

There is a chance for some isolated showers and a few stray storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but the greater threat moves in on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms, some of which could be capable of bringing damaging wind gusts and other severe threats, including the possibility of tornadoes, are set to hit parts of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Though the storms are expected area-wide, the city and most northern and northwest suburbs remain under a "slight risk," while the higher "enhanced risk" currently sits in suburbs south and west of the city, though that could change as the system nears.

Wednesday will also be the warmest day of the week, with highs reaching into the 70s for some locations.

Things look to dry off and cool down Thursday and Friday, as temperature highs drop back into the 50s.