Illinois Football

Illinois ties program record with win over South Carolina in Citrus Bowl

The Illini put a stamp on a remarkable 10-3 season with their win Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Ryan Meed #34 of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts as the South Carolina Gamecocks misses a field goal attempt in the second quarter of the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on December 31, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

It was an historic day in Orlando on Tuesday as Illinois knocked off South Carolina in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

The victory was Illinois’ first in a bowl game since they won the Fight Hunger Bowl in 2011, but it also helped the team tie a program record and make some other history in the process.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to College Football Reference, Illinois tied their single-season record in winning their 10th game of the season on Tuesday, a feat they’ve achieved four other times.

The most recent 10-win season for the Illini came in 2001 when they went 10-2, dropping the Sugar Bowl against LSU in New Orleans.

The Illini also went 10-2 in the 1983 and 1989 seasons, winning the Citrus Bowl over Virginia in the latter campaign. Before that, Illinois had last won 10 games during the 1902 collegiate season.

What’s more, Tuesday’s win over South Carolina marked the first time in program history that Illinois has defeated an SEC school in a football game, with the Illini having dropped their previous six games against teams from the conference.

Currently, Illinois is slated to play their next game against an SEC opponent in 2026 when they begin a series of games against the Missouri Tigers. Illinois and Missouri have clashed frequently on the gridiron, but not since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Football
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us