Winter Olympics TV Schedule: How to Watch or Stream Upcoming Events

As we slide into Day 6 of the Games, gaiety soars, following Wednesday morning’s performance by Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboard cross, clinching the USA its first gold medal of the 2022 Games.

We felt for Mikaela Shiffrin when she got eliminated from the women's slalom, but podium hopes remain optimistic, following Chloe Kim and Shaun White’s halfpipe performances Tuesday night.

Team USA’s Colby Stevenson added to our total medal count, after securing silver in freeski big air.

Here are all of the big events to look out for as we shift from Wednesday night to Thursday morning at the 2022 Winter Games:

Are there any Olympic medal events today?

There are eight medal events taking place today on Day 6, beginning with men’s free skate at 8:30 p.m. EST. Nathan Chen and fellow American Jason Brown will skate in the final group.

Then we have women’s snowboard halfpipe finals, which will also begin at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Watch Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim here:

Next up is men’s snowboard cross finals, which will begin at 1 a.m. EST, men’s combined slalom for alpine skiing at 1:15 a.m. EST and the women’s classical (10 km.) for cross-country skiing at 2 a.m. EST.

Finally, we have the mixed team aerials for freestyle skiing at 6 a.m. EST, women’s 5000m speed skate at 7 a.m. EST and the luge team relays at 8:30 a.m. EST.

What’s the Olympic skeleton schedule today?

Men’s skeleton heats one and two will begin at 8:30 pm EST. South Korea’s defending gold medalist Yun Sung-bin, and Latvia’s six-time world champion and double Olympic silver medalist Martins Dukuers, are ones to look out for. However, at the last three Olympics, the skeleton gold has gone to the host nation, so keep an eye on China’s Yan Wengang and Chen Wenhao.

How to watch Olympic skeleton today

Fans can stream skeleton events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic curling schedule today?

The men’s round-robin matchup between USA and Sweden will begin at 1:05 a.m. EST. Watch Team USA defend its gold medal, led by captain John Schuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman.

The women’s round-robin between USA and Denmark will begin at 7:05 a.m. EST, featuring Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Becca Hamilton, Tara Peterson and Aileen Geving.

How to watch Olympic curling today

Curling fans can stream curling events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.

What’s the Olympic hockey schedule today?

The men’s prelim hockey game between USA and China will take place at 8:10 a.m. EST.

How to watch Olympic hockey today

Hockey fans can stream hockey events on NBCOlympics.com and on Peacock.