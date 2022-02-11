short track speed skating

Team USA's Biney, Santos, Stoddard Advance to Women's 1000m Short Track Semifinals

The trio will compete in the semis on Friday morning

By Mike Gavin

Maame Biney
Getty

The United States will be well represented in the women's 1000m short track semifinals. Maame Biney, Kristen Santos and Corinne Stoddard each secured a spot during the quarterfinals on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

With the top-two finishers in each quarterfinal guaranteed to advance, Santos passed Korea's Choi Min-Jeong on the outside and cruised to victory in the fourth quarterfinal with a time of 1:28.393.

Biney finished second in the second quarterfinal with a time of 1:29.24, which was 0.11 seconds behind Lee Yu-Bin of Korea.

Stoddard qualified after finishing with the top third-place time of 1:27.912. Competing in the first quarterfinal, she finished behind the Netherlands' duo of Suzanne Schulting, who set a world record with a time of 1:26.514, and Xandra Velzeboer, who also advanced with a time of 1:26.592.

Italy's Arianna Fontana had the top time in the third quarterfinal with a 1:29.32. Belgium's Hane Desmet finished just 0.07 seconds behind her to secure a spot in the semifinal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

The Torch

short track speed skating 2 hours ago

U.S. Speed Skater Kristen Santos Advances to Women's 1000m Short Track Final

Biathlon 3 hours ago

Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland Wins Biathlon Sprint for Third 2022 Medal

Hungary's Petra Jaszapati also advanced after taking third in the fourth quarterfinal with a time of 1:28.786.

The semifinals begin today at 6:55 a.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

short track speed skatingthe torchMaame BineyKristen Santos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us