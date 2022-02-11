The United States will be well represented in the women's 1000m short track semifinals. Maame Biney, Kristen Santos and Corinne Stoddard each secured a spot during the quarterfinals on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
With the top-two finishers in each quarterfinal guaranteed to advance, Santos passed Korea's Choi Min-Jeong on the outside and cruised to victory in the fourth quarterfinal with a time of 1:28.393.
Biney finished second in the second quarterfinal with a time of 1:29.24, which was 0.11 seconds behind Lee Yu-Bin of Korea.
Stoddard qualified after finishing with the top third-place time of 1:27.912. Competing in the first quarterfinal, she finished behind the Netherlands' duo of Suzanne Schulting, who set a world record with a time of 1:26.514, and Xandra Velzeboer, who also advanced with a time of 1:26.592.
Italy's Arianna Fontana had the top time in the third quarterfinal with a 1:29.32. Belgium's Hane Desmet finished just 0.07 seconds behind her to secure a spot in the semifinal.
Hungary's Petra Jaszapati also advanced after taking third in the fourth quarterfinal with a time of 1:28.786.
The semifinals begin today at 6:55 a.m. ET.