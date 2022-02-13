A world record was set during the rhythm dance portion of the ice dancing figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, setting the bar high as ice dancers went big for their first performances.

Two U.S. teams made it into the top five of the tight competition heading into the final event Sunday, but it will undoubtedly be a tight race for gold. (More on how you can watch it live here)

Re-watch some of the top, most mesmerizing performances so far before medals are awarded.

Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron placed first with a score of 90.83, setting a world record.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov

ROC’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov placed second with a score of 88.85.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue

Team USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who are ranked No. 5 in the world, placed third in the rhythm dance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates

American skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the No. 2-ranked team, finished one spot behind Hubbell and Donohue in fourth place.

Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker

Team USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker placed 11th with a score of 74.58.

Maria Kazakova and Georgy Reviya

Ice dancers from Georgia, Maria Kazakova and Georgy Reviya performed their rhythm dance set to "Chosen One" by Valley of Wolves and "Yeah!" by Usher.