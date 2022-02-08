Here's How and When You Can Watch Figure Skating in the Winter Olympics Wednesday

Team USA could get its first figure skating gold of the 2022 Winter Olympics Wednesday.

With gold-medal favorite Nathan Chen returning to the ice and local favorite Jason Brown vying for his shot at Olympic medal, the men's individual program will come to an end with the free skate.

Chen set a world record during his men’s short program routine in the short program and Brown wowed with a stunning performance that netted him sixth place as they both advanced to the free skate final.

Both Brown and Chen will represent the U.S. once again Wednesday as they each hope to medal.

When to Watch Figure Skating Next

Wednesday, Feb. 9 – Men’s Single Skating (Free Skate) – 7:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock.

An American man hasn’t won a medal in the singles event since 2010, when Evan Lysacek took home the gold for Team USA in the event.