Chicago Bears

Bears' Damien Williams Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Bears could be thin at running back against the Packers

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Bears’ Damien Williams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are already without their starting running back, and they could be missing one of their replacements in Week 6.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Damien Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced on Thursday. If Williams is vaccinated, he must record two negative test results for COVID-19 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic for 48 hours before he can return to the team. With just two full days left before the Bears host the rival Green Bay Packers, Williams’ status is up in the air.

Starting running back David Montgomery is still weeks away from returning to the field. The third-year running back injured his knee in Chicago’s Week 4 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Local

COVID vaccine 1 hour ago

Does the COVID-19 Vaccine Lower Sperm Count? Chicago's Top Doc Debunks Vaccine Misinformation on Fertility

covid booster shot 2 hours ago

What the FDA Panel's Moderna Booster Shot Vote Means and What's Next

Without Montgomery, the Bears still put up 143 rushing yards against the Raiders in Week 5. Williams posted 64 yards on 16 carries and found the end zone in the second quarter. He also caught two balls out of the backfield for 20 yards.

Still, Williams was not the leading rusher in Las Vegas. That distinction went to Khalil Herbert, who put up 75 yards on 18 carries.

Expect Herbert -- and rookie quarterback Justin Fields -- to carry the load for the Bears on offense when they face their archrivals on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BearsNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us