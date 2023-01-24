2023 NBA All-Star Draft to take place live before All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game just leveled up.

The NBA on Tuesday announced that for the first time ever, the All-Star draft for the game will take place live from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah just before tip off.

The @NBA and @TheNBPA announced today that TNT will air the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft as a new, live pregame segment at the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 pm ET from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/SuEw4mvfEE — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2023

TNT will air the draft as a live, pregame segment on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET, 30 minutes before the action gets underway.

The two captains of each team will pick their starters and reserves from each conference, with the first pick going to who accumulated the most points in fan voting. TNT will announce the captains and starters on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Based on the third and final round of voting, LeBron James (6,506,682) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (5,970,196) are the current top-two fan vote getters. James has been a captain every year since the new format started in 2018, while Antetokounmpo was a captain in 2019 and 2020.

Team LeBron has never lost in the competition, which could make the live draft intriguing.