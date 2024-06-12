Semi smashes into Grundy County apartment building

A semi skidded off a highway and slammed into an apartment building in Grundy County on Wednesday morning.

According to Morris police, the crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. A semi was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when police believe that it suffered a mechanical failure.

The truck then skidded off the roadway and slammed into an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Ann Lane, according to authorities.

The Morris Fire Department evacuated the building, but reported no injuries as a result of the crash, which badly damaged the structure.

The Red Cross is on scene to assist with those displaced by the crash. Since the truck was traveling on an interstate, Illinois State Police are the lead agency on the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.