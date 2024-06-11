Riot Fest announces departure from Douglass Park, hints at future ‘Riotland'

On the eve of the release of its 2024 lineup, Riot Fest organizers say that the event will leave Chicago’s Douglass Park and will instead be part of an event dubbed “Riotland” later this summer.

The message, which was posted on Tuesday night, featured a video with a scrolling message, including an announcement that the festival would be leaving the park that has housed it since 2015.

“Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And – allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer – our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District,” the message read. “Their lack of care for the community, you and us, ultimately left us no choice.”

Riot Fest is scheduled to take place Sept. 20-22 in Chicago.

According to officials, the festival’s lineup and details on “Riotland” will be released on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A statement from Riot Mike. See you tomorrow at 10AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/IYFFLYaKRN — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) June 12, 2024

The three-day music festival began in 2005, originally using a combination of venues before it moved to Chicago’s Humboldt Park. In 2015, it was moved to Douglass Park, but in recent years has become the subject of community pushback, including petitions to remove the festival from the park.

Festival organizers said they have spoken to 24th ward Ald. Monique Scott about the decision, praising her stewardship of the area but blasting the park district for their actions in negotiations over the event’s home.

“I was tired of Riot Fest continually being the lowest hanging fruit,” the message, attributed to festival cofounder Mike Petryshyn, said. “I was tired of playing their games. I was tired of watching something I love being continually used to deflect away from their own internal deficits. So it became evident change was needed.”