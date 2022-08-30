Trio of Robberies in River North, West Loop Lead to Concerns Among Area Residents

While police are not formally linking the crimes together, a rash of recent armed robberies on the North Side of Chicago have residents staying extra vigilant.

According to authorities, a series of at least three robberies occurred just hours apart in River North and the West Loop Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

“I just feel there’s not enough police protection, and a lot of these people get busted and they get let out again,” resident Richard Proto says.

Authorities say that the victims were all walking when they were held at gunpoint by a group of two or three men.

The first robbery was reported on East Illinois Street at approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday. Just before 11:30 p.m., another robbery was reported on East North Water Street in Streeterville, and a third was reported a half-hour leader near the intersection of Green and Fulton.

Victims in that incident told police that three masked men pulled up in a gray car, got out and robbed them at gunpoint.

Residents are checking their habits when walking at night around the city.

“I usually try to stay off my phone, and to be aware of my surroundings,” resident Josh Horton says. “I try to watch people that are next to me, to try to surround myself with people walking with friends instead of walking alone at night.”

A separate community alert issued over the weekend cited three similar incidents that occurred over the course of several days earlier this month. In each incident, multiple offenders would get out of a vehicle near the scene and rob victims at gunpoint.

One robbery occurred in the 800 block of North Kedzie on Aug. 11, while another occurred the next morning in the 1200 block of South Komensky, according to police.

A third was reported on Aug. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Waller.

While Horton called for additional police presence in downtown neighborhoods, he also said that he feels like the robberies are just a fact of life in a larger city.

“Unfortunately, it’s Chicago, so it’s kinda part of the course of living in a big city like this,” he said. “It’s unfortunate to say that, but it is what it is.”

Police recommend that residents walk in groups whenever possible, and to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone with information on the robberies is encouraged to call 911.