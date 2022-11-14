Radar: Track Winter Weather as Snow Heads Toward the Chicago Area

A winter weather advisory is set to go into effect Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with four or more inches of snow falling in some locations.
The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning commute and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
You can track the arrival of the weather with our radar:
