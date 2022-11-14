State, Local Officials Offer Driving Tips as Chicago Braces for Season's First Snow

Officials are reminding motorists to use extra caution on area roadways this week as a blast of wintry weather is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in coming days.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly every county in the Chicago area, including Cook County, with up to five inches of snow possible in some locations by Wednesday.

While other areas won’t see that kind of accumulation, slushy conditions are still expected during the Tuesday morning commute as a storm system moves into the region.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications says it will coordinate with the Department of Streets and Sanitation to keep roadways clean, and offered motorists numerous tips on how to stay safe during the inclement weather.

OEMC officials emphasized allowing extra time to reach destinations, especially when the weather is at its worst Tuesday morning, and to leave extra following distance between yourself and other vehicles. Proper braking is also a must, as residents are urged to put their heels on the floor of their vehicle and to use the ball of their foot to push the brake and accelerator.

An emergency kit, with food, water, a phone charger, a flashlight and fresh batteries, is also recommended.

Finally, having a full tank of gas is a good idea, according to officials.

Residents can sign up for alerts at notifychicago.org. Well-being checks for neighbors, family members and the elderly can be requested at 311, or by using the CHI311 mobile app.

AAA also advises residents to fill up their gas tanks and to prepare their emergency road kits. Motorists are also advised to properly inflate their tires, as deflated tires don’t grip roadways as well, and drivers are also asked not to use cruise control when driving on ice or snow.

The Illinois Department of Transportation urges motorists to be cautious at intersections, ramps, bridges and in shaded spots, as those areas are most prone to icing over during inclement weather.

GettingAroundIllinois.com can be used to check for road information and weather radars, IDOT officials say.