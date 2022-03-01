Biden Wants to ‘Secure the Border and Fix the Immigration System'

Biden on Tuesday said that securing the U.S. border and fixing the immigration system are necessary to "advance liberty and justice."

Providing a pathway to citizenship for immigrants such as Dreamers, immigrants on temporary status, farmworkers and essential workers is "not only the right thing to do—it’s the economically smart thing to do."

"Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite," Biden said. That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce."