Podcast: Jonathan Toews' future and projecting Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster

Pat, Charlie and James talk about the futures of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, project the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster and revisit the Alex DeBrincat trade

By Charlie Roumeliotis

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau project what the Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster could look like. Plus, the guys talk about Jonathan Toews' potential future and when Patrick Kane could sign with a team. They wrap up by revisiting the Alex DeBrincat trade more than one year later. Did the Blackhawks win that deal?

2:18 - Chicago fans are already buzzing about the Blackhawks

6:14 - The latest on Jonathan Toews

13:29 - Patrick Kane not expected to sign with team until 2023-24 season starts, agent tells ESPN

19:30 - Projecting Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster

43:05 - Thoughts on the Alex DeBrincat trade to Detroit

