On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau project what the Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster could look like. Plus, the guys talk about Jonathan Toews' potential future and when Patrick Kane could sign with a team. They wrap up by revisiting the Alex DeBrincat trade more than one year later. Did the Blackhawks win that deal?

2:18 - Chicago fans are already buzzing about the Blackhawks

6:14 - The latest on Jonathan Toews

13:29 - Patrick Kane not expected to sign with team until 2023-24 season starts, agent tells ESPN

19:30 - Projecting Blackhawks' 2023-24 Opening Night roster

43:05 - Thoughts on the Alex DeBrincat trade to Detroit

