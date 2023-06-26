On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau preview the 2023 NHL Draft for the Blackhawks. Will they be able to trade up from No. 19 overall? What are the odds they acquire a third first-round pick? Is this the year the Blackhawks will draft a goaltender? The guys discuss all that and more.

1:00 - It's Connor Bedard Week

2:30 - What are the chances the Blackhawks acquire a third first-round pick?

9:05 - Who could the Blackhawks target at No. 19 overall?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

19:10 - Will the Blackhawks draft a goaltender this year?

24:45 - Where will Matvei Michkov be drafted?

30:15 - Patrick Kane looks to be ahead of schedule after undergoing hip surgery three weeks ago

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.