Orland Park contractor rescued after falling into well, authorities say  

Firefighters in suburban Orland Park have rescued a worker after they fell approximately 20-to-30 feet into a well on Wednesday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred in the 14000 block of Oakley Avenue at approximately 2 p.m.

The contractor was performing work in the building’s basement when they fell into a well.

That worker was pulled from the well by firefighters in an operation that took approximately one hour, officials said.

According to fire officials, the contractor’s condition has since stabilized, but no other information was immediately available.