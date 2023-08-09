NFL News

No logo swap: Chicago Bears clear up logo change confusion

Fans speculated the Bears swapped their primary logo from the "C" to the Bear because of a minor website change

Sound off the alarms.

The prognosticated primary logo change from the traditional "C" to the Bear is not a means to re-design the team's uniforms or any component of their principal design fields, the Bears clarified.

"The Bear head has been a co-primary mark for many years," the Bears said in a statement to NBC Sports Chicago. "It is unique to the Chicago Bears brand. This minor change simply provides clarity for retail, media, and other team and league partners to start the creative process with the Bear head."

On Tuesday evening, some fans speculated the Bears swapped their logo from the wishbone "C" to the roaring Bear.

A change on the brand guidelines portion of their website displayed the Bear as the organization's primary logo, moving the "C" to their secondary logo. Some interpreted the change as the Bears swapped logos to modify their look, i.e. helmets, jerseys, field, etc.


Though, that's not the case.

The Bears seemingly are opening doors for creative partnerships and clearing any confusion with the Bear logos. End of story.

Sorry, or don't fear, Bears fans. The traditional "C" logo -- which has been a primary staple of the Bears uniforms since 1962 -- is here to stay.

