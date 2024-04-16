Chicago is about to get three new residents, thanks to the WNBA Draft.

In the first round of Monday's WNBA Draft, the Chicago Sky used two picks to select South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and LSU forward Angel Reese. Just weeks ago, the two were battling it out in the SEC Tournament Championship.

"I think it's gonna be great," Cardoso said in her post-draft press conference. "She's a great player, I'm a great player. So two great players together. Nobody's gonna get no rebounds on us."

The Sky also Gonzaga guard Brynna Maxwell with the No. 13 pick in the second round of the draft. Maxwell started in 65 games with Gonzaga after transferring from Utah, averaging 14.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in her second season with the Bulldogs.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago fans, teams, and city officials were quick to welcome the new additions to the city.

Welcome @Reese10Angel

Free 🌭s on the house as long as you’re on the @chicagosky https://t.co/Kw2QDTpIVQ — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) April 16, 2024

The foundation is set. Welcome Kamilla Cardoso x Angel Reese @chicagosky @WNBA — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 16, 2024

Welcome to the best big city in the nation, @Kamillascsilva and @Reese10Angel!



We can’t wait to see what you accomplish in Chicago with the @chicagosky. https://t.co/uR6TYURfZI — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 16, 2024

A message from @_bianchijb and @cari_roccaro to @Kamillascsilva



“Hi Camila, passing by to welcome you to Chicago, to the Chicago Sky. Me and the entire Chicago Red Stars team are wishing you good luck for the season. “ https://t.co/I6AyEHGmgG pic.twitter.com/JRc2a1EVjn — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) April 16, 2024

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark went No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, with Stanford’s Cameron Brink going with the second pick to the Los Angeles Sparks.

Here's a full look at each selection made in the WBNA draft:

First round

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark, G, Iowa

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink, F, Stanford

3. Chicago Sky: Kamilla Cardoso, C, South Carolina

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Rickea Jackson, F, Tennessee

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon, G, Ohio State

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards, F, UConn

7. Chicago Sky: Angel Reese, F, LSU

8. Minnesota Lynx: Alissa Pili, F, Utah

9. Dallas Wings: Carla Leite, G, France

10. Connecticut Sun: Leila Lacan, G, France

11. New York Liberty: Marquesha Davis, F, Ole Miss

12. Atlanta Dream: Nyadiew Puoch, F, Australia

Second round

13. Chicago Sky: Brynna Maxwell, G, Gonzaga

14. Seattle Storm: Nika Mühl, G, UConn

15. Indiana Fever: Celeste Taylor, G, Ohio State

16. Las Vegas Aces: Dyaisha Fair, G, Syracuse

17. New York Liberty: Esmery Martinez, F, Arizona

18. Las Vegas Aces: Kate Martin, G, Iowa

19. Connecticut Sun: Taiyanna Jackson, C, Kansas

20. Atlanta Dream: Isobel Borlase, G, Australia

21. Washington Mystics: Kaylynne Truong, G, Gonzaga

22. Connecticut Sun: Helena Pueyo, G, Arizona

23. New York Liberty: Jessika Carter, C, Mississippi State

24. Las Vegas Aces: Elizabeth Kitley, C, Virginia Tech

Third round

25. Phoenix Mercury: Charisma Osborne, G, UCLA

26. Seattle Storm: Mackenzie Holmes, F, Indiana

27. Indiana Fever: Leilani Correa, G, Florida

28. Los Angeles Sparks: McKenzie Forbes, F, USC

29. Phoenix Mercury: Jaz Shelley, G, Nebraska

30. Washington Mystics: Nastja Claessens, G, Belgium

31. Minnesota Lynx: Kiki Jefferson, G, Louisville

32. Atlanta Dream: Matilde Villa, G, Italy

33. Dallas Wings: Ashley Owusu, G, Penn State

34. Connecticut Sun: Abbey Hsu, G, Columbia

35. New York Liberty: Kaitlyn Davis, F, USC

36. Las Vegas Aces: Angel Jackson, C, Jackson State