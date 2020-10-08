Whitmer Says Trump ‘Complicit' After Feds Reveal Thwarted Plot to Kidnap Her

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that President Donald Trump is "complicit" in fomenting extremists as she addressed a thwarted plot to kidnap her revealed earlier Thursday.

"Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups like these two Michigan militia groups," she said, pointing to Trump's comments about the "Proud Boys" group during last week's presidential debate. "'Stand back and stand by,' he told them. Stand back and stand by."

Whitmer thanked law enforcement after more than a dozen men were charged with federal and state crimes in connection to the plot. Six of the men were arrested on federal charges while seven more were hit with state charges. Federal investigators had utilized informants and were tracking the individuals for months.

According to the federal criminal complaint, the men sought to take Whitmer hostage before the November election and conducted surveillance of her vacation home. They had also conducted combat training and sought this week to purchase explosives.

The president has repeatedly criticized Whitmer over her strict efforts to contain coronavirus, calling her the "lock-down queen" in an interview just hours before news of the alleged plot broke. In an April tweet that began recirculating after the charges were announced, Trump wrote: "LIBERATE MICHIGAN."

