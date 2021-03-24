Video Shows Woman Shout Racial Slurs at Black Cashier After Refusing to Wear Mask at NYC Bakery

A shocking and offensive new video shows a woman go on a racist rant toward a Black cashier at a Manhattan bakery after she refused to put on a mask while placing an order.

The person who shot the video said the incident took place on Sunday at the Davidovich Bakery stand inside Essex Market on the Lower East Side. The female customer, who has not been identified, was repeatedly asked to put on a face covering before ordering

When the woman refused, a security guard can be seen stepping in to tell her she would not be served until she complied.

That's when the women went off on her hate-filled tirade, hurling a racial slur at an employee behind the counter. When other customers called her out for using the derogatory and racist language, she replied that "I can call him whatever I want."

Video shows the woman eventually get escorted out by security. The man who recorded the incident told NBC New York called the whole ordeal "dark" and "disturbing."

"At first I was just like, it's a crazy person, I'm gonna film them," said Jack Weil. "But then when she started saying the N-word in front of her kids, I was like, this is dark. This is really disturbing ... the whole crowd was starting to yell stuff at her."

On Tuesday, the bakery's vice president put out a statement saying how proud they are of how the workers handled a "very sad situation," saying they shouldn't have to deal with things like that just for simply trying to do their job.

"We are a family-run company and all of our employees whether they have been with us for a day or years, when you attack one member of our family, you attack all of our family. The retail workers have all been on the front line during the pandemic. They try to put a smile on their face. Nothing justifies someone being attacked and insulted and treated the way he was treated," said Marc Fintz in a statement.

"We don’t make mask mandates, we follow the law. The law says we have to follow the rules and we hope our customers understand that they are free to frequent other businesses if they don’t like it. No one should be subjected to racial and harassing slurs like that," the statement continued. "People have reached out from all over the country to commend him on handling it with dignity and grace. He’s just trying to earn a paycheck and navigate these crazy times.”

The NYPD took a police report regarding the incident.