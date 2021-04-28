Wayne LaPierre

Video Shows NRA Chief Struggling to Kill Elephant in Botched Hunt

FILE - In this April 26, 2019, file photo, the National Rifle Association's Wayne LaPierre speaks at the association's Institute for Legislative Action Leadership Forum at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Michael Conroy/AP (File)

The National Rifle Association confirmed that a video going around shows its CEO, Wayne LaPierre, shooting an elephant during a botched hunt.

The video was taken during a 2013 hunting trip to Botswana but was shared Tuesday by The New Yorker and the nonprofit journalism outlet The Trace.

In the nearly 10-minute video, LaPierre fires at the elephant, causing it to drop to the ground. Because the elephant is still alive, LaPierre and the group move closer to it. A guide points to the spot where LaPierre needs to fire to kill the elephant, but LaPierre misses. He tries two more times from point-blank range but misses again.

Eventually, a guide fires a shot and kills the animal.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Wayne LaPierregunsnraBotswana
