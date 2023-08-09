Joe Biden

Utah man wanted for threats against Biden and NY DA Bragg killed during FBI raid

NBC 5 News

A Utah man wanted for violent threats against President Joe Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was fatally shot by FBI agents Wednesday morning, the agency confirmed to NBC News.

Special agents were attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Provo when they shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to court documents.

Robertson allegedly made threats against Biden on social media, specifically saying that he was preparing a particular gun and camouflaging attire ahead of the president's visit to the state on Wednesday.

In March, Robertson also made threats against Bragg, saying he was going to New York and described in detail how he wanted to lie in wait and kill Bragg in a parking garage.

Bragg is overseeing the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. Trump has pleaded not guilty in that case to 34 felony counts of falsifying internal business records at his private company about a hush-money payoff to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

FBI agents conducting surveillance on Robertson's home on March 19 approached him to talk about his posts, according to the complaint. Robertson responded, "I said it was a dream," and told them to return with a warrant.

Robertson is also accused of making threats to other politicians, but it was not immediately clear who else he targeted.

No FBI agents were injured, an agency spokesperson said.

Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately made available.

Joe BidenUtahAlvin Bragg
