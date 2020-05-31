FBI Charges 3 After Molotov Cocktail Attack on NYPD

Three people have been arrested by the FBI and have been charged federally with trying to set off Molotov cocktails against the NYPD on Friday night.

Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, New York was charged with allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle that was occupied by four police officers.

Two lawyers, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, of Brooklyn, face charges of being in possession of explosive device components after Rahman had allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle before fleeing with Mattis.

According to the charging documents, Shader allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at 1:12 a.m. in Brooklyn Saturday morning. The FBI says that shattered two windows of the NYPD vehicle and caused damage to the vehicle while officers were inside. The complaint says that the FBI was able to get video of the incident from a witness.

After Shader's arrest, they say she waived her Miranda rights and admitted to throwing the Molotov cocktail at the NYPD vehicle.

The FBI says that in the incident involving Rahman and Mattis, Rahman lit a Molotov cocktail into a previously damaged NYPD vehicle which then set fire to the vehicle. The complaint says that she then fled the scene with Mattis and the NYPD pursued leading to the arrest.

Mattis, an associate at Pryor Cashman, has been furloughed since April, his employer confirmed to NBC New York. They say his employment will be reviewed by a committee in the upcoming week.

The complaint reads, "during the arrest, officers observed in plain view several precursor items to build a Molotov cocktail, including a lighter, a bottle filled with toilet paper and a liquid suspected to be gasoline in the vicinity of the passenger seat and a gasoline tank in the rear of the vehicle."

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue says, "no rational human being can ever believe that hurling firebombs at police officers and vehicles is justified."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea says, "Molotov cocktails are violent tools of individuals looking to inflict harm and damage our city."