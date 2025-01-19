TikTok

TikTok says it is restoring service for U.S. users after Trump comments

The company said in a statement that TikTok was coming back online in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump provided assurances to the company’s service providers.

By Kevin Collier and Ben Goggin | NBC News

TikTok says it will go dark on Sunday unless Biden intervenes
Beata Zawrzel | Nurphoto | Getty Images

TikTok said Sunday that it would be restoring service to U.S. users after blocking it the evening before.

In a statement, TikTok said its services were coming back online after President-elect Donald Trump provided assurances necessary to the company’s service providers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Just hours before the move from TikTok, Trump posted to Truth Social calling for the app to remain available.

Trump indicated in his post that he wanted it to be available in order to broadcast his inauguration Monday.

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order,” Trump wrote.

The law banning TikTok, which was scheduled to go into effect Sunday, allows the president to grant a 90-day extension before the ban is enforced, provided certain criteria are met.

U.S. & World

TikTok 1 hour ago

Speaker Johnson and 2 GOP senators break with Trump on TikTok extension

TikTok 1 hour ago

Trump says he will issue an executive order Monday delaying U.S. TikTok ban

Under a law that President Joe Biden signed in April, TikTok would be banned unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, sold the company to a non-Chinese buyer.

Prior to the ban’s implementation, both Biden and the incoming Trump administration appeared to reverse their earlier positions on TikTok.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

During his campaign, Trump, who had advocated for a ban during his first term as president, came out in support of TikTok, saying he’d save the app.

After the Supreme Court greenlit the law on Friday, the Biden administration issued a statement saying it would not enforce the ban, leaving that responsibility to Trump.

But TikTok said those assurances were not enough to prevent the app from going dark, and on Saturday evening, the app was removed from app stores and service for American users was suspended.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

TikTok
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us