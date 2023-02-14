They Appeared in Deepfake Porn Videos Without Their Consent. Few Laws Protect Them.

Artificial intelligence-generated pornography featuring the faces of nonconsenting women is becoming more pervasive online, and the issue is spilling into the world of popular influencers and streamers.

In January, the British livestreamer “Sweet Anita,” who has 1.9 million followers on Twitch, where she posts videos of her gaming and interacting with followers, was notified that a trove of fake sexually explicit videos featuring the faces of Twitch streamers was circulating online.

Her first thought was: “Wait, am I on this?”

She quickly Googled her name alongside the term “deepfake,” a word used to describe a highly realistic but fake, digitally manipulated video or image, and a technique that is increasingly being used — typically without consent — for pornography purposes. Anita’s initial search brought up several videos that showed her face edited onto another person’s body.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.