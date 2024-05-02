Viral video showing Florida boaters dumping loads of trash into ocean triggers state investigation

Authorities have identified some of the boaters involved in the shocking trash dumping into the ocean off Boca Raton, Florida, that was caught on camera and are weighing possible charges in the incident that has caused outrage.

The viral video, which was posted on the Instagram account Wavy Boats, shows 10 people onboard the boat leaving Boca Inlet, as two of the people appear to toss buckets of trash into the water.

According to the post, the incident happened Sunday as the boaters left a boating party called Boca Bash.

The dumping is not only wrong, it's illegal.

Florida law states that it's a first-degree misdemeanor for anyone who throws more than 50 pounds of garbage in public waterways. The offense can be punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The boaters could also possibly face federal charges under the Clean Water Act, which protects bodies of water across the U.S.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been conducting the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Several people have been identified in connection with the incident while officials work to figure out any appropriate charges.

Rodney Barreto, the chairman of the FWC, spoke with NBC6 by phone on Thursday about the investigation.

"We’re actively, obviously investigating it. FWC has been collaborating and working with the United States Coast Guard, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office," Barreto said. "It’s one of these issues that, these are young kids, obviously a little bit out of control. I think this becomes a teaching moment. It would be great if all of these kids got 500 hours of community service and they did beach clean ups and stuff like that. It’s a shame and by the way, the public is outraged about the video."

While some on social media have identified the people involved, FWC has not officially released their names, and no arrests have been made.

Investigators said they're in talks with the lawyers of the boaters, who are cooperating.