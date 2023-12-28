‘Succession' actor Alan Ruck responds to lawsuit over chain-reaction Hollywood crash

"Succession" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor Alan Ruck has responded to a lawsuit filed by a man who accused him of causing a multi-car wreck at a Hollywood intersection.

Attorneys for Horacio Vela are seeking unspecified damages against Ruck, alleging negligence by the actor, according to Vela's seven-page complaint filed earlier this month in Los Angeles Superior Court.

On Wednesday, Ruck's attorneys filed court documents stating that none of Vela's injuries were attributable to Ruck's actions in the Halloween night chain-reaction crash that sent his Rivian R1T electric pickup into the side of a pizza shop.

Vela should "take nothing," Ruck's attorneys said in their court papers.

Ruck's attorneys also said Vela did not comply with California's Personal Responsibility Act of 1996. The initiative measure limits the right of uninsured motorists, drunk drivers and felons to sue and recover damages from law-abiding citizens.

NBCLA has reached out to Vela's attorneys for a response.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 near the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Security camera video showed the Rivian rear-end a car at a stoplight, then strike a BMW SUV before it ended up partially inside Raffallo's Pizza.

According to Vela's Dec. 7 complaint, he was stopped at the red light when his Hyundai Elantra was hit by the Rivian. Vela claimed the impact sent his car into the intersection where it collided with another vehicle, according to the complaint.

Vela was hospitalized after the crash.

Trial of Vela's case is scheduled June 5, 2025.

Ruck, 67, played Cameron Frye in John Hughes' 1986 film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." He also had roles in "Class," "Three for the Road," "Young Guns II," "Speed," "Twister" and many other films and TV shows.

He portrayed Connor Roy on the HBO series "Succession."