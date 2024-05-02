Stock futures rise after Apple reports, traders look to April payrolls data: Live updates

By Pia Singh,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Stock futures rose Thursday night as investors prepared themselves for the upcoming April jobs report, due Friday morning.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 255 points, or 0.66%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced about 0.5%.

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

In extended trading, Apple advanced more than 6% after it announced a $110 billion share repurchase and a top -and bottom-line beat. Biotech Amgen surged nearly 13% after posting better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers, while Cloudflare lost 13% after reporting weak guidance on revenue for the full year. 

The three major U.S. stock indexes ended Thursday higher. The S&P 500 popped 0.91%, while the Dow gained 0.85%. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and gained 1.51%.

Despite Thursday's bounce, the major averages remain on pace to end the week in negative territory. The S&P 500 is off by 0.7% week to date, while the Nasdaq is down nearly 0.6%. The Dow is down 0.04% for the period.

At the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell appeared to rule out a hike as the central bank's next move, but that doesn't necessarily mean traders should begin hoping for cuts in the near future.

"While rate cuts are unlikely in the short term because inflation remains elevated, the hurdle for rate hikes is really high. Continued strength in the labor market also reduces the urgency to cut, but the potential cap on rates right now combined with a strong economy is a positive for equities," said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group.

U.S. & World

Israel-Hamas War 2 mins ago

At least 2,000 people arrested in pro-Palestinian protests across US campuses

Recalls 1 hour ago

Raw ground beef sold at Walmart recalled for possible E. Coli contamination. What to know

Stock futures open higher on Thursday

In Thursday's extended trading session, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 244 points higher, or 0.6%. S&P 500 futures added 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained nearly 0.5%.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

— Pia Singh

Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us