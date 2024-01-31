New Mexico

State agency won't charge New Mexico officers in killing of man at wrong home

Officers in Farmington were responding to a domestic violence call but went to the wrong address and shot the homeowner when he opened the door holding a handgun

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

The New Mexico Justice Department has declined to file charges against police officers who went to the wrong address on a call last year and fatally shot the homeowner when he answered the door armed with a gun.

The Justice Department said that after a review, “there is no basis for pursuing a criminal prosecution” against three Farmington police officers.

The fatal shooting of Robert Dotson, 52, on April 5 prompted an apology from Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe, who called it a tragedy.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence-related call at a house around 11:30 that night, but they mistakenly went to a different house across the street, officials have said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Video released by the police department shows the officers discussing whether they were at the right address before the door opens and the shooting occurs.

Attorneys for the Dotson family did not immediately respond Tuesday night to a request for comment about the decision not to file charges.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

New Mexico
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us