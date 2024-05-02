Bag of snakes found hidden in passenger's pants at Miami International Airport

First it was snakes on a plane, now it's snakes in the pants.
That's what TSA officers found when they searched a passenger at Miami International Airport recently.
The officers made the discovery at a checkpoint at the airport back on April 26, according to a X post by the TSA on Tuesday.
The post included photos of the snakes that were found in what appears to be an Oakley sunglass bag.
TSA called in U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police to assist, and the snakes were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
