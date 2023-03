Several people were injured in a shooting at a Nashville school Monday morning and the shooter was killed, according to police.

The Nashville Fire Department said the incident happened at Covenant School located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard and that there were "multiple patients" being treated.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.