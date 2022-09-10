Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral on Sept 19 at Westminster Abbey

Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later

By Jill Lawless, Danika Kirka, Sylvia Hui | AP

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Palace officials say the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London after the public gets an opportunity to pay their last respects to the monarch.

Elizabeth, the nation’s longest-reigning sovereign, died Thursday at her summer retreat in the Scottish Highlands.

King Charles III 10 hours ago

King Charles III Formally Proclaimed King at Tradition-Steeped Ceremony

British Royal Family 21 hours ago

Stamps, National Anthem, Money: How Will the British Royal Symbols Change?

Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers on Saturday described the ceremony as a “a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.’’

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Palace officials said there would be opportunities to see the late sovereign’s oak coffin as it journeys from Balmoral Castle in Scotland to Edinburgh and again in London, where her body will lie in state for four days starting Wednesday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Queen Elizabeth IIBritish Royal FamilyFuneralBritish monarchyWestminster Abbey
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us