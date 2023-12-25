New Hampshire

Police investigate tire tracks over New Hampshire cemetery grounds

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a call to Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road.

By Staff Reports

Authorities are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Croydon, New Hampshire on Saturday.

New Hampshire State Police say they responded to a call to Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road.

When officers arrived, they saw ruts and tire tracks on the grass, as it appears an unknown number of vehicles drove through the cemetery, according to authorities.

Police say the incident happened between the evening hours of December 22 and the early morning hours of December 23.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us