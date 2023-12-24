One dead, 2 injured in Christmas Eve mall shooting in Colorado

One person was killed and two more were seriously injured in a shooting at a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Christmas Eve.

Colorado Springs police responded to a call of shots fired at the Citadel Mall at 4:34 p.m. local time, police spokesperson Ira Cronin said at a news conference Sunday.

Police found the incident started when two groups got into a fight that turned violent. Cronin said the fight "appeared to be a bit of a fistfight" before gunfire broke out. It was not an active shooter situation, Cronin said.

"All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical," he said.

Multiple people have been detained, Cronin said, and police are working to determine whether the shooter is among them.

