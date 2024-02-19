Officials identify two victims found shot and killed in Colorado student dorm

Police revealed Sunday the identities of two people found shot and killed in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.
According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the victims were identified as 26-year-old Celie Montgomery and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp after being found dead when police responded to a report of a shooting around 6 a.m.
Police didn't revealed any details about a suspect or a motive, but confirmed that Knopp was a student.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between people they knew, and not a random attack against the school.
“At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement on social media Friday evening.
A lockdown across campus lasted for about 90 minutes and later was isolated to a student apartment complex on campus, school spokesperson Chris Valentine said.
Classes remain cancelled for Monday as the investigation continues.
The school has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.