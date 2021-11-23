Barclays Center

NYC Man Attacks Wrestling Star Seth Rollins During Live Broadcast of WWE's ‘Raw'

Elisah Spencer left his seating section, jumped the metal barricade and tackled Rollins while he was walking up the ramp to the stage, police said. He was arrested at the scene

A 24-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Monday night following an attack on WWE star Seth Rollins, according to police.

Elisah Spencer, the NYPD said, ran toward and tackled Rollins at Barclays Center in Brooklyn during the live broadcast of WWE's Monday Night Raw.

According to police, at around 9:20 p.m., Spencer left his seating section, jumped the metal barricade and tackled Rollins while he was walking up the ramp to the stage.

Spencer was taken into custody at the scene and charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs -- disrupting live sporting event. Rollins sustained swelling to his lip and refused medical attention.

Attorney information for Spencer was not immediately known.

