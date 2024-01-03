Now you can bring your own cup for Starbucks drive-thru and mobile orders

Everyone who got a Stanley for Christmas can finally put it to use when getting their caffeine fix at Starbucks.

Starbucks announced that beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3, customers at all company-operated and participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada can use their own clean, personal cup when ordering in the café, in the drive-thru or when ordering ahead with the Starbucks app.

The coffee company said it was motivated to offer this due to the fact that the majority of Starbucks beverages are enjoyed "on-the-go." It also said it gives customers the opportunity to choose reusable products and supports Starbucks' commitment to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030.

“At Starbucks, we envision a future where every beverage can be served in a reusable cup,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer.

“Offering customers more options to use a personal cup when they visit Starbucks marks tangible progress towards the future. We know our customers are passionate about the planet, and now, they can join us in our efforts to give more than we take, no matter how they order,” he added.

Starbucks is the first national coffeehouse in the U.S. to offer customers the option to use their personal cup when mobile ordering.

In a press release, the company said it is trying to lead a cultural movement to shift customers away from single-use plastics while making it convenient for them to use their own personal cup for every visit.

"As we know, the most sustainable cup is likely the one you already own. Bringing your own cup to stores is a critical step toward reducing single-use packaging waste. Starbucks is a leader in this work, as the first national retailer of scale to offer personal cup ordering in every channel, including mobile order,” said Kate Daly, Managing Director and Head of the Center for the Circular Economy at Closed Loop Partners.

How does it work?

Customers at participating stores who bring any clean, personal cup will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage, and in the U.S., Starbucks Rewards members will receive 25 Bonus Stars. Dirty cups will not be accepted.

All Starbucks standard size options (Short, Tall, Grande, Venti, Trenta) and beverage formats (hot, iced, and blended) are eligible to be ordered in a personal cup.

Baristas will prepare the drink using a new, custom beverage craft smallware that has standardized lines needed for measurements, before pouring the beverage into the customers’ personal cup, and adding any toppings.

In-person at the café

In the café, customers should tell the barista when they order that they brought their own personal cup and hand it over to the barista. Customers choosing to sit and stay in the café can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup at most stores.

Drive-thru

In the drive-thru, while ordering, customers can order their beverage as usual, and let the barista know they brought their own cup. At the pickup window, baristas will collect the customers’ personal cup without the lid using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety. The beverage will be returned the same way.

Starbucks app

When customers order via the Starbucks app, first they will hit the “Customization” button and then select “Personal Cup” in the customization menu and continue ordering as normal. When they get to the store, customers connect with their barista at the pickup area, and hand over their clean personal cup without the lid. The barista will hand the beverage back in a contactless vessel.

This is available now at participating stores on in-store, drive-thru, or in-app beverage purchases (max 3x per day).