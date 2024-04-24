NJ congressman Donald Payne Jr. dies following hospitalization earlier in April

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a Democratic congressman representing New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, has died after being hospitalized earlier in April, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Payne was 65.

"Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time," Murphy said in an X post.

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our friend, and a steadfast champion for the people of New Jersey, Congressman Donald Payne, Jr.



Our heartfelt prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

On April17, Payne's office said that the congressman had been hospitalized earlier in the month after suffering a "cardiac episode based on complications from his diabetes last week." Prior to that, his staff had said he had a "good" prognosis and the expectation of a "full recovery."

Further information was not immediately available.

Payne represented New Jersey's 10th Congressional District, which covers portions of Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. A Newark native, Payne served the 10th District since 2012.

Other members of New Jersey's congressional delegation remembered Payne on Wednesday.

"New Jersey has lost a truly great public servant far too soon. Congressman Donald Payne, Jr. was more than a Member of New Jersey’s Congressional delegation – he was a part of our family," said Rep. Frank Pallone. "His fight to raise awareness for diabetes and colorectal cancer prevention as well as his advocacy for replacing lead pipes in Newark epitomized the very definition of public service."

"The advice, encouragement, and support Donald offered me when I first entered politics sticks with me to this day," said Rep. Mikie Sherrill. "Donald was someone who went out of his way to make others feel welcomed and heard. He was one of a kind. I will miss him dearly. It was an honor, for many years, to call him my congressman."

"When I was first elected, Donald was there for me, showing me the ropes and sharing his wisdom — not to mention a good Jersey ribbing. Don had a great sense of humor to go with his meaningful experience," said Rep. Josh Gottheimer, describing Payne as "a tireless champion for real people."

Payne, who lived in Newark, began his public service journey by founding the Newark South Ward Junior Democrats, becoming its first president. He also served as an adviser to the YMCA Youth in Government program.

He attended Kean College, where he studied graphic arts.

This is a developing story.