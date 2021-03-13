Capitol Riot

New York Man Accused of Taking Badge of Officer Beaten During Capitol Riot

Thomas Sibick, of Buffalo, is accused of taking the officer's badge and radio and burying the badge in his backyard

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES - 2021/01/06: Police use tear gas around Capitol building where pro-Trump supporters riot and breached the Capitol. Rioters broke windows and breached the Capitol building in an attempt to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. Police used batons and tear gas grenades to eventually disperse the crowd. Rioters used metal bars and tear gas as well against the police. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

A New York man is accused of assaulting a Metropolitan police officer and "forcibly" taking his badge and radio during January's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities said the officer, who is identified in court documents as M.F., was assisting Capitol police on Jan. 6 when a rioter pulled him into a crowd where he was "beat, tased, and robbed" of his badge, radio, and 17-round magazine.

The rioters also tried to "forcibly remove" the officer's gun from his holster but were unsuccessful, according to a criminal complaint.

"As a rioter attempted to get Officer M.F.’s gun, Officer M.F. heard him yell words to the effect that he was going to take Officer M.F.’s gun and kill him," the complaint states.

