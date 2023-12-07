New charges against Hunter Biden expected Thursday

New federal charges against Hunter Biden are expected to be filed Thursday in California, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Details of the charges from special counsel David Weiss were not immediately known, but one source said they are tax-related.

The case was assigned to Judge Mark Scarsi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The White House declined to comment on the charges against the president's son and referred NBC News to Hunter Biden's personal attorneys as well as the Justice Department. Neither immediately provided a comment.

Additional charges would mark a significant development in the federal investigation that has drawn scrutiny from congressional Republicans, who have seized on Hunter Biden’s legal woes as rhetorical ammunition against his father. House Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden in November, and his legal team has said that he's open to testifying publicly before the House Oversight Committee next week.

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland made a statement Friday announcing that U.S. Attorney David Weiss was granted special counsel status in the investigation of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

