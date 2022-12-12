Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall of nearly 63,000 Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid SUVs because of the possibility that the engine can shut down while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owners of certain 2021-2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe vehicles equipped with 2.0L plug-in hybrid electric vehicle engines will receive recall notification letters expected to be mailed out on Jan. 12. The root of the issue is a communication loss that can cause engine shutdown but dealers can fix the problem by updating the transmission control module software.

"Some of the above vehicles may experience an engine shut down condition caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication," Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said in a statement. "An engine shut down condition may result in an unexpected loss of motive power while driving, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning."

For more information on this voluntary recall, vehicle owners may contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' customer service line at 1-800-853-1403 and use the recall code ZB7.